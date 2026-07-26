Two killed, several injured in explosion in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Islamabad:

At least two people were killed in a powerful explosion in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday. A local leader narrowly escaped the blast, while police have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the explosion.

The incident took place in Bajaur district, a region that has witnessed repeated incidents of militant violence over the years. So far, no organisation has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Explosion near Tali Band claims two lives

According to police, the explosion occurred near Tali Band in Salarzai tehsil of Bajaur district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The two victims have been identified as Suleman Qari and Ghulam, both residents of Bajaur district. Police said both men died in the blast, and their bodies were later shifted to Khar Hospital.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the nature of the explosion or whether the victims were specifically targeted.

Local leader survives the blast

Police said a local leader, who was present near the site of the explosion, had a narrow escape and survived the incident without injuries.

The blast triggered panic among residents, with security personnel and police rushing to the spot soon after the incident. Officials cordoned off the area and began collecting evidence from the site.

Police said an investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the explosion. They also confirmed that no group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa continues to face security challenges

Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has remained one of the country's most volatile regions in recent years. The province has been witnessing repeated incidents of violence due to militant activities, cross-border movement of fighters from Afghanistan and frequent military operations.

Pakistan's federal government has repeatedly accused the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) of carrying out terrorist attacks in provinces bordering Afghanistan after ending its ceasefire agreement with the government in November 2022.

Blast comes days after deadly suicide attack

The latest explosion comes just two days after another deadly attack in the same province.

On July 24, a suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a security checkpoint in Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The attack killed 15 security personnel, including 12 soldiers, two police personnel and a former Forest Department official.

The fresh explosion in Bajaur has once again raised concerns over the security situation in the province. While authorities continue to investigate Saturday's blast, security agencies remain on alert amid fears of further attacks in the region.

Also read:

'Kashmir was, is, and will remain integral part of India': New Delhi rebukes Pakistan at UNSC