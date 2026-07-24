Soldiers among 15 killed in suicide bombing in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Islamabad:

At least 15 people, including soldiers, police personnel and a government official, were killed after militants rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a security check post in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province overnight, the military said on Friday.

According to the military's media wing, the dead included 12 soldiers, two police personnel and a government official from the forest department. The military described them as having embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) while defending the country.

Militant violence on rise in Pakistan

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. However, the region has witnessed a sharp rise in militant violence, largely attributed to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which has intensified attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in recent years.

Pakistan has repeatedly accused militants operating from neighbouring Afghanistan of orchestrating attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. The Taliban-led government in Afghanistan has denied the allegations, but the accusations have fuelled tensions between the two countries.

The deteriorating security situation has also led Pakistan to carry out airstrikes targeting what it says are militant hideouts inside Afghanistan. The Taliban administration and the United Nations have said that the latest Pakistani strikes in eastern Afghanistan in June killed dozens of civilians.

With inputs from AFP