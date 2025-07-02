Pakistan: Imran Khan calls for nationwide protest, says he prefers jail over slavery under hybrid regime Imran Khan called on the workers of his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), to stage an uprising against the current regime after Ashura, the 10th day of mourning in Moharram to commemorate the 7th-century martyrdom of the Prophet's grandson, Imam Hussein, which falls on July 6 this year.

Islamabad:

Pakistan's jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again stirred political emotions from behind bars and declared that he would rather live in a dark prison cell than accept slavery under what he called a "hybrid regime." In a bold message to his supporters, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Khan urged them to take to the streets and launch protests after Ashura -- the 10th day of mourning in Moharram to commemorate the 7th-century martyrdom of the Prophet's grandson, Imam Hussein, which falls on July 6 this year.

Urges party workers to hold nationwide protest

Khan, who remains a highly influential figure despite being imprisoned, addressed his party workers and called on them to rise up against the present government led by Shehbaz Sharif. He accused the ruling regime of curbing democratic freedoms and suppressing political dissent. "To the entire nation, especially PTI workers and supporters, I urge them to rise against this tyrannical system after Ashura," Khan posted on X on Tuesday. "I would rather live in a dark prison cell than accept this slavery," added Khan, who has been in jail for nearly two years in multiple cases.

Blames Army chief Munir and judiciary

Khan said that his voice is being silenced through every possible means so that his message does not reach the people. Commenting on Army Chief Asim Munir, Khan said, "When a dictator comes to power, he doesn’t need votes - he rules through brute force." Calling the judiciary in the country a "sub-department of the executive", Khan said that "courts are filled with hand-picked judges, while independent judges are rendered powerless." "This only happens under martial law," he said while pointing out that freedom of speech has been completely crushed in the country, and independent journalists are being targeted.

Cases against Khan

It should be noted here that Khan is booked in several cases in Lahore in connection with the May 9, 2023, violence, including for allegedly inciting his supporters to attack government and military buildings, which erupted after his arrest by paramilitary Rangers from the Islamabad High Court premises. The 72-year-old cricketer-turned-politician has been behind bars since August 2023 after he was booked in multiple cases.

