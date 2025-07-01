Conspiracy in Pakistan jail: Army chief Asim Munir planning to kill Imran Khan, alleges ex-PM's sister Aleema Khan expressed strong concerns over the deliberate postponement of Imran Khan's bail petitions. She said that the legal process is being misused to keep her brother imprisoned indefinitely, without fair hearing or relief.

In what is being described as a shocking revelation from Pakistan, former Prime Minister Imran Khan's sister Aleema Khan has alleged that a conspiracy is underway to assassinate the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief inside jail. Speaking to the media, Aleema made a series of explosive claims, saying that Imran Khan is being systematically isolated, denied basic rights and targeted as part of a plan orchestrated by Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir.

'Imran's bail hearings being deliberately delayed'

Aleema Khan expressed strong concerns over the deliberate postponement of Imran Khan's bail petitions. She said that the legal process is being misused to keep her brother imprisoned indefinitely, without fair hearing or relief. According to her, Imran is not even receiving the basic facilities that ordinary prisoners are entitled to. Even family members and lawyers are being denied access, she alleged. According to media reports, Aleema and her sister Uzma Khan visited Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail again but were not allowed to meet Imran Khan, raising further fears about his condition and safety.

Aleema accuses Asim Munir of orchestrating martial law

Taking direct aim at the powerful military establishment in the country, Aleema Khan alleged that Army chief Munir has imposed an undeclared martial law in Pakistan. She said the judiciary is no longer functioning independently and is operating under pressure from the military. She claimed that Imran Khan is being isolated to destroy him politically, and even subjected to torture in prison. Although court orders were issued to provide a fan and a cooler in his jail cell, the power supply was intentionally cut off, she claimed. Moreover, doctors and lawyers are not being allowed to see him, she added, fearing that at any moment, "bad news" could come from the jail.

How did Imran Khan land in jail?

Imran Khan's fall from grace began in 2022, despite having been brought to power by the military in 2018. Tensions between him and then-Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa eventually led to the collapse of his government. The breaking point came on May 9, 2022, when Khan was arrested before a court appearance, which also triggered widespread protests. Supporters of Khan's PTI party attacked military cantonments and even generals' homes.

Over 200 cases filed against Imran Khan

Though the Supreme Court of Pakistan had granted him temporary bail in 2022, by May 2023, Imran Khan was rearrested and booked in nearly 200 cases, including corruption, bribery, sedition, incitement, and obstruction of government work. These cases span across provinces -- Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Even when bail is granted in one case, new arrests follow under different charges. According to Aleema Khan, this legal loop is deliberately designed to keep him behind bars without trial or justice.

'Judiciary acting on military's orders'

Aleema Khan went on to allege that Pakistan's judiciary is functioning under the direction of the army. She claimed that many of the cases filed against Imran Khan are fabricated and he should have been granted bail long ago. However, judges are not even hearing bail petitions, as orders have been issued from the top military leadership to keep him imprisoned at all costs.

