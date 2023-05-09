Pakistan: Imran Khan's arrest rages massive violent protests across country I Know all about dramatic events

Follow us on Image Source : AP Pakistan Imran Khan arrested from Islamabad

In a major development in the cash-strapped nation, in a series of dramatic instances, Pakistani Rangers arrested former Prime Minister Imran Khan as he appeared in Islamabad High Court to face charges in multiple graft cases. According to police, Khan was taken to the garrison city of Rawalpindi, near Islamabad, for questioning at the offices of the National Accountability Bureau. However, the reason did not calm down Khan's staunch supporters from ravaging the country and public properties.

What leads to Imran's arrest

Notably, Khan was wounded by a gunman at a rally in November, an attack that killed one of his supporters and wounded 13. On several occasions, he claimed Army and intelligence officials behind his assassination plot. He even claimed West for the attack.

Recently, he doubled down on an attack on the Pakistani army without offering any evidence, that there is a plot to assassinate him, alleging that Pakistan’s spy agency was behind the conspiracy.

Earlier today, he again issued a video message before heading to Islamabad, saying he was “mentally prepared” for arrest there. However, this did not lead to his arrest. According to govt officials, he was arrested in a corruption case.

Corruption case that leads to Khan's arrest

Tuesday’s arrest was based on a new warrant from the National Accountability Bureau obtained last week in a separate graft case for which Khan had not obtained bail, making him vulnerable to arrest. He is scheduled to appear before an anti-graft tribunal on Wednesday, officials said.

“Imran Khan has been arrested because he was being sought in a graft case,” Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan told a news conference. He alleged Pakistan’s treasury had lost millions of dollars while Khan was in office due to illegal purchases of lands from a business tycoon.

What PM Sharif says on Imran's arrest

Sharif, whose government faces spiralling economic woes and is struggling to recover from last year’s devastating floods that killed hundreds and caused $30 billion in damage, slammed Khan for assailing the military.

“Let this be abundantly clear that you, as former prime minister, currently on trial for corruption, are claiming legitimacy to overturn the legal and political system,” Sharif tweeted after Khan’s arrest. "I have no doubt that lies, misrepresentations and vicious attacks on institutions are the curtain-raisers of your politics. Your attitude is like bending the judiciary to your whims," wrote Sharif in a long message countering Imran's attack on Pakistani army and intelligence officials.

What Army says

In a strongly worded statement Monday, the military accused Khan of “fabricated and malicious allegations” of its involvement in the November shooting, saying they are “extremely unfortunate, deplorable and unacceptable.”

Massive protest erupts across Pakistan

The agitated Imran's supporters even the official residence of the top regional commander in Lahore, smashed windows and doors, damaged furniture. Besides, the protesters burned police vehicles and blocked key roads.

Surprisingly, protestors smashed the main gate of the army’s headquarters in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, where troops exercised restraint. Hundreds of demonstrators shouted pro-Khan slogans as they moved toward the sprawling building.

In the port city of Karachi, police swung batons and fired tear gas to disperse hundreds of Khan supporters who had gathered on a key road.

Chief justice reserves judgment without giving date for its announcement

After hearing the case, the chief justice reserved the judgment without giving a date for its announcement. The chief justice initially ordered the interior secretary, Inspector General (IG) Police Islamabad and other officials to come and respond to the arrest within 15 minutes.

He added that he was showing “restraint” in the matter and warned to summon the prime minister if the Islamabad police chief failed to appear. “Come to court and tell us why Imran has been arrested and in which case,” Justice Farooq said.

Corruption cases against Pakistan Prime Ministers

Khan is the seventh former prime minister to be arrested in Pakistan. Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was arrested and hanged in 1979. The current prime minister’s brother, Nawaz Sharif, who also served as prime minister, was arrested several times on corruption allegations.

In March, police stormed Khan’s Lahore residence, seeking to arrest him based on a court order in a different case. Dozens of people, including police, were injured in ensuing clashes. Khan was not arrested at the time and later obtained bail in the case.

Khan came to power in 2018 after winning parliamentary elections and had initially good relations with the military which gradually soured.

(With inputs from agencies)

