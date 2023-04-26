Pakistan fears India may conduct another surgical strike after Poonch terror attack, says ex-Pak diplomat

Follow us on Image Source : PTI An army vehicle in flames after a terror attack in Mendhar in Poonch district, Thursday, April 20, 2023. Five soldiers died and another was seriously injured.

After 5 personnel of the Rashtriya Rifles were martyred in Jammu and Kashmir's (J&K) Poonch last week in a terrorist attack, Pakistan is fearing that India may conduct another surgical strike as a counter-terror operation.

Pakistan's former diplomat Abdul Basit is fearing that another surgical strike can happen in his country.

"Now people in Pakistan are talking about another surgical strike or air strike by India. I do not think that now they will do the same because they are holding SCO meet and G20 Presidency this year. I don't see any misadventures from India till the time they hold presidencies. But next year during elections, India may do this again. This may happen just before the elections in India," Abdul Basit said.

Basit also spoke about the Poonch terror attack and said that whosoever has done it, be it Mujahedeen or whosoever, they have targeted the military, not civilians. They are engaged in a legitimate struggle. If you are conducting a movement, you are targeting the military but not civilians, international law allows it.

ALSO READ | Chhattisgarh: 10 jawans, one driver killed in IED blast triggered by Naxals in Dantewada

Latest World News