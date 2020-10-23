Pakistan to remain on FATF's grey list

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

Pakistan will remain to be on the grey list of Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the terror-financing watchdog announced on Friday during its virtual plenary session. However, the country managed to avert being blacklisted. The FATF reviewed Pakistan's progress on the 27-point action plan during the session.

As per the report, the Islamic nation had been unable to comply with six of the 27 points in the global terror financing and money laundering watchdog's action plan. The International Cooperation Review Group of the FATF acknowledged that Pakistan had complied with 21 points of the action plan.

The Paris-based terror funding watchdog held virtual sessions on an action plan from October 21 to 23.

The FATF had placed Pakistan on the grey list in June 2018 and asked Islamabad to implement a plan of action to curb money laundering and terror financing by the end of 2019, but the deadline was extended later on due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

