Pakistan claims 'Murid airbase' destroyed in India's missile attack: Know why this location was important India-Pakistan news: The Pakistani army held a press conference at 4 am and claimed that India had attacked its three airbases with missiles.

New Delhi:

Pakistan has claimed that India carried out a missile strike late at night targeting its airbases. The reported targets include three of its key airbases—Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi, Murid Airbase in Chakwal, and Rafiqui Airbase in Shorkot. It is also being claimed that these airbases of Pakistan have been badly destroyed in this missile attack by India. Let's know why the Murid Airbase was important for Pakistan.

Where is the Murid airbase located?

Murid Airbase is situated in the Chakwal district of Pakistan's Punjab province and is operated by the Pakistan Air Force. It falls under the jurisdiction of Pakistan's Northern Air Command. The base features a 9,000-foot runway and is primarily used by the Air Force as a forward operating base.

This airbase has become an essential node in Pakistan’s unmanned aerial operations. It hosts several UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) and UCAV (Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle) squadrons, including advanced models like the Shahpar-1 and Bayraktar TB2, reflecting Pakistan's growing focus on drone warfare.

Drone operations from Murid airbase

One of the key features of the Murid Airbase is its proximity to the Indian border, making it strategically significant. Pakistan has previously utilised this base during conflicts with India. It has also served as a hub for drone operations and surveillance activities. Notably, advanced Turkish drones such as the Bayraktar TB2 and Akinci have reportedly been stationed at this airbase.

The base's strategic importance has increased significantly in recent years as Pakistan has invested heavily in drone capabilities for surveillance, precision strikes, and intelligence gathering.

Pakistan issued a threat

The spokesperson of the Pakistani army has once again issued a threat to India. The spokesperson said, "India is taking a dangerous action to push the region into a deadly war. Pakistan will respond to this aggression. India should wait for our response."

The incident comes amid a sharp rise in hostilities, following Indian airstrikes on Wednesday targeting suspected terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which Indian officials have linked to cross-border terror groups.

Pakistan, in turn, has ramped up drone attacks over the past two nights, reportedly targeting 26 locations across northern and western India, from Jammu and Kashmir to Gujarat. Indian air defence units claimed to have intercepted at least eight missiles fired from Pakistan towards the Jammu region on Thursday evening, including at the strategically significant Jammu airport.

Also Read: Pakistan claims Indian missile strikes on key airbases, shuts airspace amid escalating conflict

Also Read: Where are Pakistan's three air bases - Nur Khan, Shorkot, and Murid - allegedly attacked by India, located?