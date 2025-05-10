Where are Pakistan's three air bases - Nur Khan, Shorkot, and Murid - allegedly attacked by India, located? Pakistan claims India targeted three key airbases – Nur Khan, Shorkot, and Murid – on Saturday amid escalating tensions, with these bases serving critical roles in frontline operations, logistics, and drone warfare.

Islamabad:

Amid escalating military tensions with India, Pakistan has claimed that three of its key airbases—Nur Khan, Shorkot, and Murid—were targeted by missile strikes on Saturday. These bases are critical to the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), supporting frontline operations, logistical missions, and advanced drone warfare. Let's understand how.

PAF Base Nur Khan – the capital’s military lifeline

Located in Chaklala, Rawalpindi, just outside Islamabad, PAF Base Nur Khan is one of Pakistan's most vital airbases. Named after Air Marshal Nur Khan, a pioneering figure in the PAF’s history, the base handles high-profile military and VIP transport missions, making it a critical hub for strategic airlift operations.

It has been a part of major conflicts, including the 1965 and 1971 wars with India, and remains one of the busiest airbases in the country due to its proximity to the capital and the military’s General Headquarters. The base supports various operations, including aerial refueling and transport missions, and plays a key role in air defense coordination.

PAF Base Rafiqui – the frontline strike base

PAF Base Rafiqui, located near Shorkot in Punjab’s Jhang District, is a frontline airbase known for its role in offensive air operations. Named after Squadron Leader Sarfaraz Ahmed Rafiqui, a decorated hero of the 1965 Indo-Pakistani War, the base houses modern fighter squadrons, including JF-17 Thunder and Mirage aircraft.

Its strategic location in central Punjab allows for rapid deployment along the western and eastern frontiers, providing a critical advantage in aerial combat scenarios. The base's long runway and advanced maintenance facilities make it a key asset in Pakistan's air defense network.

PAF Base Murid – Pakistan’s drone warfare nerve center

Located near the town of Murid in the Chakwal District, this airbase has become an essential node in Pakistan’s unmanned aerial operations. It hosts several UAV and UCAV squadrons, including advanced models like the Shahpar-1 and Bayraktar TB2, reflecting Pakistan’s growing focus on drone warfare.

The base’s strategic importance has increased significantly in recent years as Pakistan has invested heavily in drone capabilities for surveillance, precision strikes, and intelligence gathering.

Background

The reported strikes come amid a sharp escalation in hostilities between India and Pakistan, following cross-border drone attacks and intense artillery exchanges along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB). The closure of Pakistani airspace to civilian traffic on Wednesday, following Indian accusations of commercial flights being used as shields, has further heightened tensions.