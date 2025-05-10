Pakistan Army claims three air bases under attack by India, blasts heard in Lahore, Islamabad, and Rawalpindi Pakistan has claimed that three of its major air bases—Nur Khan, Shorkot, and Murid—have come under attack amid escalating military tensions with India. The blasts, reported in Lahore, Islamabad, and Rawalpindi, have heightened fears of further conflict.

New Delhi:

Amid rising military tensions, Pakistan has claimed that three of its major air bases—Nur Khan, Shorkot, and Murid—are under attack, following a series of powerful explosions reported in Lahore, Islamabad, and Rawalpindi.

The strikes come as both India and Pakistan have ramped up military operations along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border, with heightened aerial and artillery exchanges reported in recent days.

The exact extent of the damage and casualties remains unclear, and both sides have intensified security measures as the standoff deepens.

This is a developing story; further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.