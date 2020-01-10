Pakistan: Blast in mosque claims 13 in Quetta, Balochistan

Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI Pakistan: Blast inside mosque claims 13 in Quetta, Balochistan

A powerful bomb blast inside a mosque in Balochistan claimed at least 13 lives on Friday. Those dead include a prayer leader and a police officer. This blast in Balochistan's provincial capital Quetta took place just three days after a similar incident led to two deaths in the city.

Several people have been injured in the incident which took place at the mosque in Quetta's Satellite Town, The Express Tribune reported.

An emergency has been declared at all hospitals in the area.

The nature of the blast was being analysed, the report added.

The blast occurred three days after two men were killed and over a dozen injured in a blast near a vehicle of the security forces in Quetta.

(With PTI inputs)

