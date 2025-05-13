Pakistan admits to losses in India's Operation Sindoor, releases names of 11 soldiers killed Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) also released the names of 11 soldiers who died as a result of the strikes and also claimed that 78 of its soldiers sustained injuries.

Islamabad:

In a fierce retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack, India launched Operation Sindoor and delivered a devastating blow to terror camps inside Pakistan. The Indian Army’s precision strikes not only demolished key terror infrastructure but also killed at least Pakistani soldiers. Initially tight-lipped, the Pakistani military, known for its history of denial, has now reluctantly admitted that its soldiers were indeed killed in the Indian strike. Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) also released the names of 11 soldiers who died as a result of the strikes and also claimed that 78 of its soldiers sustained injuries.

Names of Pakistani soldiers killed in attack:

Naik Abdul Rehman (Pakistan Army) Lance Naik Dilawar Khan (Pakistan Army) Lance Naik Ikramullah (Pakistan Army) Naik Waqar Khalid (Pakistan Army) Sepoy Muhammad Adeel Akbar (Pakistan Army) Sepoy Nisar (Pakistan Army) Squadron Leader Usman Yousuf (Pakistan Air Force) Chief Technician Aurangzeb (Pakistan Air Force) Senior Technician Najeeb (Pakistan Air Force) Corporal Technician Farooq (Pakistan Air Force) Senior Technician Mubashir (Pakistan Air Force)

Operation Sindoor: Over 100 Pakistani soldiers killed

India's Director General of Military Operations, DGMO of the Indian Army, Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, also said that strikes across nine terror hubs in Pakistan and PoJK under Operation Sindoor killed over 100 terrorists. Briefing media on May 11, the DGMO said they include high-value targets such as Yusuf Azhar, Abdul Malik Rauf and Mudasir Ahmed, who were involved in the hijack of IC814 and the Pulwama blast. He stated that Operation Sindoor was conceptualised with a clear military aim to punish the perpetrators and planners of terror and to destroy their terror infrastructure.

Operation Sindoor

It should be noted here that India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 as a strong retaliation to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. The precision strikes targeted multiple terrorist bases deep inside Pakistan. In response, Pakistan attempted to hit back on May 8, 9, and 10—but was met with a fierce and calculated counteroffensive by Indian armed forces. The intense four-day exchange of drone and missile fire caused significant damage to Pakistan's military infrastructure. Eventually, a desperate Islamabad sought a ceasefire, and hostilities were paused following a conversation between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) from both nations.

