Image Source : AP Pakistan says terrorists from Afghanistan fired 2 rockets on border

Pakistan on Wednesday said that terrorists from Afghanistan fired two rockets which landed near a border crossing, forcing authorities to close down the frontier for security purpose. The rockets landed near the Torkham Border Terminal on the Pakistani side but "no casualties occurred", the Foreign Office said.

"However, minor damages have been reported," it said.

In order to ensure safety and security of vehicles and pedestrians, the Torkham crossing point was immediately closed, the FO added.

The operations were resumed by the afternoon.

Pakistani authorities conveyed serious concern to their Afghan counterparts.

No one has claimed responsibility for the cross-border attack so far.

Also Read: Trump signs US-Mexico-Canada trade accord

Also Read: Pakistan: Seven children die as roof collapses in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa