Pakistan: Seven children die as roof collapses in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Wednesday, January 29, 2020
     
At least seven children were killed when the roof of their house collapsed on Wednesday in a tribal district in northwest Pakistan bordering Afghanistan, police said. 

PTI PTI
Peshawar Published on: January 29, 2020 18:40 IST
Image Source : PTI

At least seven children were killed when the roof of their house collapsed on Wednesday in a tribal district in northwest Pakistan bordering Afghanistan, police said. The incident took place in Mamond tehsil of Bajaur tribal district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Seven children died on the spot. Five others, including a woman, were critically wounded in the tragedy, Assistant Commissioner Habibullah Khan Wazir said.

The wounded persons were taken to the district headquarters hospital in Khar for treatment where conditions of some were stated to be critical.

According to the residents, the victims belonged to the same family. 

