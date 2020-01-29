Pakistan: Seven children die as roof collapses in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Image Source : PTI Seven children die as roof collapses in Pakistan

At least seven children were killed when the roof of their house collapsed on Wednesday in a tribal district in northwest Pakistan bordering Afghanistan, police said. The incident took place in Mamond tehsil of Bajaur tribal district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Seven children died on the spot. Five others, including a woman, were critically wounded in the tragedy, Assistant Commissioner Habibullah Khan Wazir said.

The wounded persons were taken to the district headquarters hospital in Khar for treatment where conditions of some were stated to be critical.

According to the residents, the victims belonged to the same family.

