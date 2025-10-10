Nobel Peace Prize 2025: Meet the 5 judges who will decide whether Donald Trump gets the coveted award Nobel Peace Prize 2025: The Norwegian Nobel Committee was formed by Norway's 169-member supreme legislature, Storting. The members of the committee are generally appointed for six years. However, they can be reelected.

The Nobel Peace Prize 2025 will be announced on Friday. The coveted award, named after Dr Alfred Nobel, will be announced by a five-member Norwegian Nobel Committee, which will be chaired by human rights advocate Jørgen Watne Frydnes, at the Norwegian Nobel Institute in Oslo.

The committee is appointed by Storting, the supreme legislature of Norway.

How the Norwegian Nobel Committee is formed?

The Norwegian Nobel Committee was formed by Norway's 169-member supreme legislature, Storting. The members of the committee are generally appointed for six years. However, they can be reelected. It should be noted that the committee members cannot be the sitting members of the Storting.

Currently, the chairperson of the committee is Frydnes. Meanwhile, the vice chair is Asle Toje.

Who are the members of the Norwegian Nobel Committee?

Jørgen Watne Frydnes: Currently the chair of the committee, Frydnes is a human rights advocate. The 41-year-old, who is the youngest member of the committee, was appointed in 2021 and will remain a part of it till 2026. Known for supporting Norway's Labour Party, he has worked with non-governmental organisations (NGOs) such as Medecins Sans Frontieres and Norwegian Helsinki Committee.

Asle Toje: Toje is the vice chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee. Before becoming its member in 2018, Toje was the research director at the Norwegian Nobel Institute. He will serve in the committee till 2029 after his reappointment.

Anne Enger: At 75, Enger is the oldest member of the Norwegian Nobel Committee. Enger was also Norway's deputy prime minister from 1997 to 1999, and also the acting prime minister in 1998. Like Toje, she became a member of the committee in 2018 and will be a part of it till 2026.

Kristin Clemet: A member of Norway's Conservative Party, 68-year-old Clemet was an advisor to ex-prime minister Kare Willoch. She will remain a part of the committee till 2026.

Gry Larsen: 49-year-old Larsen was a member of the NGO, CARE Norway. She will be a part of committee till 2029.

Nobel Peace Prize 2025: Frontrunner

This year, the Norwegian Nobel Committee has received 338 nominations, 244 individuals and 94 organisations, for the Nobel Peace Prize 2025. However, the it seems that US President Donald Trump is one of the frontrunners to receive the coveted prize. Trump has also claimed that he has helped in ending multiple wars, including the 2025 India-Pakistan conflict, backing himself for the award. However, the Republican president has said he will accept the committee's decision with 'humility' if he does not get the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize.