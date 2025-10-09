Will the 'Peace President' Trump win Nobel gold? Social media goes berserk ahead of announcement To claim support for Nobel Peace Prize, Trump has said that he has resolved seven conflicts, including the India-Pakistan skirmish in May this year.

Washington:

As the Nobel Peace Prize 2025 is all set to be announced on Friday, social media speculation has intensified over whether US President Donald Trump could finally secure the honour he has long claimed to deserve. The the Nobel Peace Prize 2025 will be declared at 11:00 CEST (2:30 pm IST) by the Norwegian Nobel Committee at the Nobel Institute in Oslo. To claim support for the honour, Trump has repeatedly claimed that “nobody has done what he has as he has solved seven global conflicts,” arguing that his international efforts merit the Peace Prize. He could not win the Nobel Prize even as he was nominated during his first term.

In the meantime, social media has gone berserk ahead of the announcement with some users saying that the award was never given to anyone that either asked for it, indicated they wanted/deserved it, and/or had other people request it for them.

Another user said Trump won't get the Nobel Peace Prize as he's created divisiveness in the US and wants to turn the military on Americans.

Another users said Donald Trump has been on a crusade for the Nobel Peace Prize for years and the Gaza deal will be too late to swing the Norwegian Nobel Committee, who've granted us exclusive access for first time ever.

Another user stated that President Donald Trump will not get the honour he is desperate for.

“Trump’s undermining of international institutions and #multilateral rules in areas like #trade, #ClimateChange, #immigration and #HumanRights render his chances next to zero, as the Norwegian Nobel Committee leans toward promoting #liberal values and outcomes. Trump’s bombastic claims of “ending 8 wars” are also not credible. He has actually pushed and increased American #weapons sales in many #war zones and has given cover to the #USA’s allies to prolong fighting and commit abuses. In spite of all these odds, if Trump gets the Prize, I will quit making forecasts,” he said.

Trump’s claim of solving seven global conflicts

Several times, Trump has claimed during White House press briefings that he has solved several global conflicts. “I have no idea… Marco would tell you we settled seven wars. We’re close to settling an eighth. I think we’ll end up settling the Russia situation… I don’t think anybody in history has settled that many.” Trump has also expressed frustration at not yet being recognised, calling the omission of Nobel prize an “insult” to the United States.

