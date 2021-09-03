Friday, September 03, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. New Zealand police kill ‘terrorist’ after he stabs six people

New Zealand police kill ‘terrorist’ after he stabs six people

Auckland is in a strict lockdown as it battles an outbreak of the coronavirus. Most businesses are shut and people are generally allowed to leave their homes only to buy groceries, for medical needs, or to exercise.

AP AP
Wellington Published on: September 03, 2021 11:45 IST
New Zealand, New Zealand police, police killing, terrorist, terrorist stabs six people, latest inter
Image Source : AP/ REPRESENTATIONAL.

New Zealand police kill ‘terrorist’ after he stabs 6 people.

New Zealand authorities said Friday they shot and killed a violent extremist after he entered a supermarket and stabbed and injured six shoppers.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described the incident as a terror attack. She said the man was a Sri Lankan national who was inspired by the Islamic State group. She said he was well known to the nation’s security agencies and was being monitored around the clock.

She said that by law, the man was not allowed to be kept in prison.

Auckland is in a strict lockdown as it battles an outbreak of the coronavirus. Most businesses are shut and people are generally allowed to leave their homes only to buy groceries, for medical needs, or to exercise.

One bystander video taken inside the supermarket records the sound of ten shots being fired in rapid succession.

Also Read: First death due to Pfizer vaccine's 'rare side effect' reported in New Zealand

Also Read: Afghanistan-Taliban crisis: New Zealand completes Kabul evacuation

 

 

Latest World News

Write a comment

Click Mania

Top News

Latest News