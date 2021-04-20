New York: 1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at grocery store

Image Source : AP This aerial photo provided by WABC shows police responding to the scene of a shooting at a Stop & Shop supermarket in West Hempstead, N.Y.

One person was killed and two people were injured in a shooting a Long Island grocery store, Nassau County police said Tuesday. The person killed was a 49-year-old employee, police said at an afternoon press conference near the scene. The shooting happened inside a manager's office, upstairs from the shopping floor.

There were around “a couple hundred" people inside the store, Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder told reporters.

Ryder named a person of interest who had been employed at the store. It was unclear whether the person was still employed. No one was in custody in connection with the shooting. The person of interest had a small handgun.

