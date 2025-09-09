New PM or Army rule? What's next for Nepal after deadly protests topple government The Nepal unrest, which began two days ago, forced both Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and President Ram Chandra Poudel to resign, with reports that Oli fled the country soon after stepping down. Thousands took to the streets on Tuesday and set ablaze sevrral governments offices including Parliament.

Kathmandu:

Nepal is embroiled in its most severe political crisis in recent memory following a dramatic escalation of youth-led protests, known as the Gen Z movement, against the government’s abrupt ban on 26 major social media platforms, including Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube. The ban, aimed at enforcing registration and regulatory oversight, provoked widespread outrage, especially among young citizens frustrated by corruption, unemployment, and lack of political transparency.

Violent clashes between demonstrators and security forces have led to tragic consequences: at least 19 people have been killed and hundreds injured in street confrontations, including protests that targeted key state structures and residences of political leaders.

Government overthrown

Under mounting pressure, both Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and President Ram Chandra Poudel resigned from their posts on September 9, 2025. Following his resignation, Oli reportedly fled the country. Additionally, Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak has also stepped down, holding himself morally responsible for the deaths resulting from police action.

Despite lifting the social media ban in the wake of the violence, protests persist, with demonstrators calling for deeper systemic changes beyond restoring digital access.

Will Army takeover Nepal?

Amid the escalating chaos, the Nepalese Army issued a public statement urging restraint among citizens and pledging to safeguard the nation’s sovereignty, cultural heritage, and public property. The army emphasized its commitment to ensuring safety and national unity.

Under Article 267 of Nepal’s Constitution, the military may be deployed under two scenarios: Clause 4 allows deployment for development work or disaster relief, while Clause 6 authorizes deployment during armed rebellion, external threats, or severe civil unrest, both with the approval of the President, the National Security Council, and the Cabinet. Given the scale of violence and instability, many political analysts argue that invoking Article 267(6) would be constitutionally permissible.

Balen Shah: The man who may lead Nepal next

As the political vacuum deepens, Balendra Shah, the influential Mayor of Kathmandu and a former musician, has emerged as a leading contender for the premiership. Protesters, particularly Gen Z activists, have rallied around him, citing his independent, youthful image and calls for reform.

However, with major institutions like Parliament, the Supreme Court, and the presidency implicated in the turmoil, a power transition may involve coalition-led caretaker arrangements until fresh elections or stabilization efforts can be initiated under a consensus-driven approach. It remains uncertain who will assume effective control in the interim.