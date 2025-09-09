Nepal Gen Z protest: Former PM Sher Bahadur Deuba and his wife assaulted at Kathmandu residence | Video Angry youths participating in the protest have also targeted the Singha Durbar complex, the Parliament building, and the private residences of senior political leaders, engaging in arson and vandalism.

Kathmandu:

In an unprecedented escalation of anti-government protests in Nepal, former Prime Minister and Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba and his wife, Arju Rana Deuba, the country's Foreign Minister, were assaulted by enraged demonstrators amid a violent Gen-Z-led uprising across the capital. The incident unfolded on Tuesday, as political turmoil deepened following the resignation of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli.

Assault on Deuba and Wife at home

In a shocking turn, protesters stormed the residence of Sher Bahadur Deuba in Budanilkantha, Kathmandu. Reports and video footage from the scene showed Deuba bleeding from the side of his face after being assaulted. His wife, Arju Rana Deuba, was also reportedly manhandled.

Protesters are believed to have held the couple in their custody briefly before authorities intervened. The Deuba residence was vandalised, with personal property damaged in what officials described as an “unprecedented act of aggression.”

Gen-Z protests turn violent across Kathmandu

What began as a peaceful protest against corruption and digital censorship has turned into one of the most volatile political uprisings Nepal has witnessed in recent years. Angry demonstrators—largely youth from the Gen-Z demographic—took to the streets of Kathmandu, defying curfew orders and targeting symbols of political power.

Key government institutions and political sites—including the Singha Durbar complex, Parliament building, and party offices—were attacked. Police stations and private residences of senior leaders have been vandalised or set ablaze.

Prime Minister Oli resigns amid uprising

Amid the mounting unrest, Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli resigned on Tuesday, stating he was stepping down “to facilitate a solution to the crisis and help resolve it politically,” according to media. His resignation followed two days of intense protests, during which at least 19 people were killed and over 400 injured.

Earlier in the day, protesters set fire to Oli’s residence in Balkot, along with the homes of President Ram Chandra Poudel and Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak. These acts of arson have been widely condemned but also highlight the growing rage of Nepal’s youth population.

Airports shut, ministers rumoured to flee

The situation prompted the closure of Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) in Kathmandu. All flights were cancelled as security forces locked down the facility amid rumors that top leaders were attempting to flee the country. The Kathmandu Post cited “unprecedented, serious circumstances” for the shutdown.

Roots of the uprising: Corruption and censorship

While the immediate trigger for the protests was the now-revoked ban on social media platforms, the roots of the unrest go deeper. Years of alleged corruption, lack of youth representation, and public disillusionment with traditional political parties have created a volatile environment.

Organisers of the protest had explicitly barred political parties and their youth wings from participating, branding the movement as a people’s revolution driven by the Gen-Z generation. Many see it as a defining political moment for Nepal's younger population, who are demanding transparency, reform, and a break from decades of political stagnation.