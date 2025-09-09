Nepal protesters torch former PM Jhalanath Khanal's house, wife Rabi Laxmi burnt alive: Local media Nepal protest: Rabi Laxmi Chitrakar, wife of former PM Jhalanath Khanal, was inside her house when it was set ablaze by a mob in Kathmandu amid violent anti-government protests in the country.

Kathmandu:

Former Nepal prime minister Jhalanath Khanal’s wife, Rabi Laxmi, was burnt alive on Tuesday after anti-government protesters set her house ablaze in Kathmandu as the violent protests turned even lethal after KP Sharma Oli's resignation as the Prime Minister, along with several of his ministers.

Rabi Lakshmi Chitrakar, Khanal's wife, was inside the house, located in the capital's Dallu area, when protesters set it ablaze. She suffered severe burns and was rushed to a hospital, where she succumbed.

The incident marks another grave chapter in the Gen-Z or anti-corruption protests after agitators stormed key establishments such as the Parliament, the president and the prime minister's official residences, besides brutal assaults on several politicians and former government office holders at the hands of mobs.

KP Sharma Oli resigns as stir worsens

Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned on Tuesday after his own house was set on fire, as protests against a short-lived social media ban turned violent and escalated into wider anger over corruption and the country’s political elite.

A disturbing video showed Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel, 65, being chased through the streets of Kathmandu, where he was kicked and beaten by demonstrators.

What is happening in Nepal?

The violent unrest began a day earlier, led mainly by young people furious over the government’s decision to block several social media platforms. Police opened fire on the crowds, leaving 19 protesters dead.

Although the ban was lifted on Tuesday, demonstrations continued. Protesters torched the homes of senior leaders, attacked the parliament building, and forced the closure of Kathmandu’s airport. Army helicopters were deployed to evacuate some ministers to safety.

Announcing his resignation, Prime Minister Oli said he was stepping down with immediate effect.

The movement, dubbed the “Gen Z protests,” erupted after the government ordered platforms such as Facebook, X, and YouTube to register and submit to official oversight. Even after access was restored, anger over the killings of protesters and disillusionment with the political class kept the rallies alive in the Himalayan nation, caught between China and India.