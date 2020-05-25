Image Source : ANI Nepal PM blames India for coronavirus spread, says people coming 'without proper checking'

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Monday said his country’s fatality due to the coronavirus is less in comparison to other countries of South Asia. Oli blamed India for the rise in coronavirus cases, saying people were coming into the country from across the border without proper checks.

“Fatality in Nepal is less in comparison to other countries of South Asia. Those coming from India are coming in without proper checking which has contributed to the further spread of COVID-19,” he said.

Fatality in Nepal is less in comparison to other countries of South Asia. Those coming from India are coming in without proper checking which has contributed to the further spread of #COVID19: Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli pic.twitter.com/doKSZ53p5e — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2020

India on Monday recorded 6,977 new coronavirus cases – the biggest single-day jump in figures so far. With this, the total number of cases reached 1,38,845 and the toll rose to 4,021 after 154 new fatalities.

Nepal, which has extended its nationwide lockdown till June 2 to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus, is among the nations that has the least number of cases of the deadly COVID-19 with four deaths.

