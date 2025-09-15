Nepal interim cabinet expands with three new ministers: Check who gets what Nepal's interim government expanded its cabinet with three ministers sworn in at Sital Niwas in Kathmandu. Earlier on Sunday, 73-year-old Sushila Karki assumed office as the Himalayan nation's first woman Prime Minister.

Kathmandu:

Nepal's interim government saw a major expansion on Monday with the induction of three new ministers into the Cabinet. Kulman Ghising, Om Prakash Aryal and Rameshwor Khanal were sworn in as ministers at Sital Niwas - the Presidential Palace in Kathmandu. Visuals from the Rashtrapati Bhawan showed the three leaders taking the oath in the presence of top officials. Kulman Ghising has been given charge of the Ministry of Energy, Urban Development and Physical Infrastructure. Om Prakash Aryal will now head the Ministry of Law and Home Affairs, while Rameshwor Khanal has taken over as the Minister of Finance.

The Cabinet expansion came a day after Prime Minister Sushila Karki assumed office on Sunday. Later in the day, President Ramchandra Paudel appointed Kulman Ghising, Rameshwor Khanal and Om Prakash Aryal as ministers on Karki's recommendation.

Know about three newly-inducted ministers:

Kulman Ghising: He is a former Managing Director of the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA). He is widely credited with ending Nepal’s power cuts and leading transformative energy reforms. He also played a key role in facilitating the India-Nepal energy trade agreement, which targets the exchange of 10,000 MW of electricity over the next decade. Rameshwor Khanal: He is regarded as a respected former Finance Secretary and proponent of economic reforms. His appointment is seen as a step toward restoring fiscal discipline and boosting investor confidence. Om Prakash Aryal: He is a lawyer in Nepal's Supreme Court and a close aide of Sushila Karki. Known for his legal activism, Aryal has filed over 50 petitions against previous governments and is considered a staunch advocate for transparency and justice. Aryal is also advisor to Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah.

Nepal's interim govt formation

It should be noted here that former Chief Justice Karki was appointed as the Prime Minister at the recommendation of the agitating 'Gen Z' group to head the caretaker government, which is mandated to conduct fresh elections on March 5, 2026. She took oath on September 12, ending days of political uncertainty after the abrupt resignation of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli following widespread anti-government protests spearheaded by the 'Gen Z' group against a ban on social media and alleged corruption. Oli quit last Tuesday shortly after hundreds of agitators entered his office demanding his resignation. At least 72 people were killed in the nationwide protests.

ALSO READ