Nepal Gen-Z protest victims' families to get financial help; death toll Rises to 72 Nepal’s interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki has announced ₹1 million (NPR 10 lakh) financial assistance to the families of those killed during the violent Gen Z protests that claimed 72 lives.

On her first official day in office, Nepal’s newly-appointed interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki announced financial relief of ₹1 million (NPR 10 lakh) to the families of those who lost their lives during the Gen Z protests that have rocked the country since September 8. Addressing the nation, she declared those who died in the protests as “martyrs.” The announcement came following recommendations from Chief Secretary Eknarayan Aryal, who confirmed the relief package and recognised the casualties as part of a national tragedy.

Nepal protest death toll reaches 72

According to official reports presented to the Prime Minister, the total death toll has reached 72, including:

59 protesters

10 escaped inmates

3 police officers

This figure includes six charred bodies recovered on Sunday morning from the Bhattabhateni Supermarket in Boudha, Kathmandu, four men and two women. Chief Secretary Aryal also revealed that 191 people remain hospitalized, including 134 injured demonstrators and 57 injured police personnel. Over 1,000 individuals have already been discharged following treatment. The government has ensured free medical care for all injured in connection with the protests.

Judicial probe into violence and looting

Prime Minister Karki announced a judicial investigation into the widespread violence, arson, and looting that occurred on September 9 in Kathmandu and across various districts.

In her address, Karki described the incidents as “pre-planned acts of sabotage disguised as youth-led protests”, accusing organised groups of targeting both public and private properties.

“What we saw was not spontaneous public outrage it was a deliberate conspiracy,” she said. “Burning homes, shops, hotels, and factories is not the work of peaceful demonstrators. This was orchestrated.”

The Gen Z protests had demanded dissolution of the lower house, accusing it of corruption and stagnation. In response, acting on Karki’s recommendation, President Ramchandra Paudel dissolved Parliament at midnight on Friday, triggering mixed political reactions. While President Paudel defended the move as a “difficult but necessary” step to uphold Nepal’s federal democratic republic, eight major political parties issued a joint statement condemning it as “unconstitutional”, citing violations of Article 76(7) and established legal precedents.

Despite the backlash, Paudel called the dissolution a “tactful intervention” that helped avoid further chaos, enabling the country to move forward peacefully with elections scheduled for March 5 next year.