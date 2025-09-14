Nepal's former Chief Justice, Sushila Karki, takes charge as the interim PM; cabinet expansion expected today Nepal's former Chief Justice, Sushila Karki, took charge as the interim Prime Minister of the country on Sunday. She is the first and only woman chief justice of Nepal and has now become the country's first woman prime minister also.

New Delhi:

Sushila Karki officially assumed office as the interim Prime Minister of Nepal on Sunday, becoming the country’s first-ever woman to hold the position. The 73-year-old former Chief Justice was sworn in on Saturday at a formal ceremony in Kathmandu, alongside newly appointed cabinet ministers. Her appointment follows the dissolution of Parliament by President Ram Chandra Poudel, after days of mass protests led by Nepal’s Gen Z population that culminated in the fall of the KP Sharma Oli government. The interim government, led by Karki, has been mandated to organize national elections within six months.

Key cabinet ministers sworn in

Several prominent figures were also inducted into Karki’s interim cabinet. Former Nepal Army General Balananda Sharma Poudel has been appointed as Home Minister, while Kulman Ghising, a popular public figure, will serve as Minister for Water Resources and Electricity. Om Prakash Aryal has taken the oath as Law Minister, and Sudan Gurung, founder of the youth-led Hami Nepal movement, is expected to be confirmed as Minister for Information and Broadcasting. Security has been heightened across Kathmandu, particularly at Singha Durbar the administrative complex where Karki’s office is located and her private residence.

The Gen-Z protest

This political shift comes on the heels of a wave of youth-led protests that rocked the nation for over a week. Thousands took to the streets demanding systemic change, including the dissolution of Parliament and appointment of a clean, interim leadership. The breakthrough reportedly came after protesters held direct negotiations with President Poudel and Army Chief Ashok Raj Sigdel.

Who is Sushila Karki?

Sushila Karki began her legal career in 1979 and was appointed to Nepal’s Supreme Court in 2009. In 2016, she made history as the country’s first female Chief Justice, gaining national respect for her tough stance on corruption. She notably ordered the conviction of sitting minister Jaya Prakash Gupta on corruption charges, a move that cemented her image as an incorruptible legal authority.

Karki holds a Master’s degree in Political Science from Banaras Hindu University and a Law degree from Tribhuvan University. She also once pursued dance and the arts, before dedicating herself fully to the legal profession. Her tenure has not been without controversy in 2017, she faced an impeachment motion that was later dropped but she has consistently been viewed as an independent and reform-minded figure.