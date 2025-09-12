Sushila Karki, Gen Z leaders call for Parliament dissolution before interim govt: Local media A high-stakes meeting between constitutional experts, Army chief, president and Karki was scheduled for 2 pm today but has not yet commenced. Sources indicate that Karki has not arrived for the meeting.

Kathmandu:

The process to form an interim government in violence-hit Nepal has hit a major roadblock as Sushila Karki and Gen Z leaders have demanded dissolution of the Parliament, according to local media reports.

While former Chief Justice Sushila Karki has received broad support to lead the interim government, the ongoing tripartite talks involving President Ram Chandra Paudel, Army Chief Ashok Raj Sigdel and representatives of the Gen Z protest movement have stalled.

Karki, along with Gen Z protest leader Sudhan Gurung, has firmly demanded that the House be dissolved prior to her official swearing-in. This condition has become the central point of contention in the negotiations.

Key meeting in limbo

Earlier in the day, the Army Chief met with President Paudel before returning to his office, further adding to the suspense surrounding the next steps in the political transition.

Gen Z protests in Nepal

Nepal is reeling under severe protests by Gen Z. The unrest initially began with the government's order to ban social media platforms but gradually turned into an anti-corruption movement. Protestors took to streets and resorted to vandalism and arson. Houses of several leaders were damaged. Several establishments, including the Supreme Court and banks, were severely damaged by the protestors.

As the Army has taken control, the situation seems to have been improving in the Himalayan nation.

Army releases fresh instructions on curfew

The Nepal Army has released a revised schedule for curfew and restrictive orders for Friday. According to the notice, the curfew will be in effect until 7 am on Friday. After that, restrictive orders will apply from 11 am to 5 pm. The curfew will then resume from 7 pm and continue until 6 a.m. the following day.

The public will be allowed to move freely during two specific time windows: from 6 am to 11 am and again from 5 pm to 7 pm.