Nepal Gen Z Protests: Death count reaches 51 amid widespread arson, riots and chaos Nepal is grappling with deadly anti-corruption protests, sparked by a social media ban and youth-led unrest, leading to political upheaval, mass prison breaks, and deepening national instability.

New Delhi:

Nepal has been engulfed in violent anti-corruption protests this week, resulting in the deaths of at least 51 people, according to police reports released on September 12, 2025. The casualties include 21 protesters, 3 police officers, 9 prisoners, and 1 Indian woman, reflecting the intense chaos that has gripped the nation.

Protests sparked by social media ban and corruption allegations

The unrest began as a Gen Z-led peaceful protest against government corruption, social media restrictions, and poor governance. However, the movement quickly escalated after authorities imposed a ban on social media platforms, inflaming public anger and leading to widespread riots.

Parliament set ablaze and Prime Minister resigns

On September 9, protesters set fire to Nepal’s Parliament building, marking a critical turning point in the crisis. Following this, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli announced his resignation amid growing political pressure. The army was deployed to restore order, imposing curfews and taking control of the streets.

Mass prison break adds to chaos

During the turmoil, more than 13,500 prisoners escaped from jails across Nepal. Security forces have managed to recapture some fugitives, but over 12,500 remain at large. Many have attempted to flee into neighbouring India, where border forces have apprehended several escapees.

Youth movements and social media backlash

Before the protests, Nepal’s youth had been vocal on social media platforms, with hashtags like #NepoKids and #NepoBaby gaining popularity. These trends highlighted the luxurious lifestyles of ministers’ families, fueling frustration among unemployed young people and sparking accusations of nepotism and inequality.

Youth groups denounce violence, blame opportunists

Despite the escalating violence and destruction, youth protest leaders have distanced themselves from acts of vandalism and looting, blaming “opportunists” who infiltrated peaceful demonstrations. They emphasize that the core movement remains focused on anti-corruption and better governance.

Army recovers looted weapons amid security concerns

The Nepalese army has reported recovering over 100 firearms looted during the unrest. Protesters were seen carrying automatic rifles, raising concerns about the increasing militarization of the demonstrations and complicating efforts to restore peace.

Road to recovery and political uncertainty

With the Prime Minister’s resignation and the army controlling the streets, Nepal faces an uncertain political future. Talks involving the President, protest leaders, potential interim government figures, and the military are ongoing to chart a path forward and restore stability.