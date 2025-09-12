Nepal Gen-Z leader warns President and Army Chief over Sushila Karki PM bid: 'Be ready to take bullets if...' Nepal is in turmoil as Gen Z protestors are spearheading anti-government protests in the country, demanding that Parliament be dissolved and the Constitution amended to reflect the will of the people. The death toll from the violent demonstrations increased to 34 on Thursday.

Kathmandu:

The political turmoil in Nepal took a shocking turn after a video went viral showing a man threatening President Ram Chandra Paudel and Army Chief Ashok Raj Sigdel with death if former Chief Justice Sushila Karki is not made the interim Prime Minister. The video features Sudhan Gurung, head of Hami Nepal NGO and regarded as the face of the Gen-Z movement, allegedly making a phone call to a senior army officer.

In the call, Gurung can be heard saying that if a consensus is not reached on Karki's name, he would lead a march to the President’s Office. The video also shows him using abusive language against the President and warning, "If Sushila Karki is not made the PM, then be ready to take a bullet in the chest." He even claimed that if their demands are ignored, they are prepared to kill all political leaders, adding, "We are dying anyway and ready to die."

Suspense over government formation

Nepal has been unable to form an interim government amid five days of violent protests and clashes. On Thursday night, President Paudel and Army Chief Sigdel held marathon discussions at Shital Niwas, the President's residence, to break the deadlock. Reports suggest that a consensus was emerging in favour of Sushila Karki's name but Gurung's explosive video has raised new concerns.

Abuses directed at the President

According to sources, Gurung not only issued violent threats but also hurled abuses at the President during the call. He allegedly warned an army officer that if Karki was not appointed as interim Prime Minister soon, the consequences would be "very serious." Hami Nepali, the organisation led by Gurung, has been spearheading the Gen-Z protests and earlier claimed to have conducted a "vote" on Discord, asserting that Karki received the maximum support to be named PM.

Threat to drag the President on the road

In the video, Gurung can also be heard threatening to drag President Paudel on the road if demands are not met. He declared, "If Karki is not made the PM, we will kill everyone. Be ready to take bullets in the chest." Notably, his words have sparked alarm over who might be backing him and on what authority he is making such chilling threats to Nepal's top leadership.

ALSO READ