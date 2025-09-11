Nepal Gen Z protests: SC, banks set to open as situation improves; Army releases update on curfew Nepal is reeling under severe protests by Gen Z. The unrest initially began with the government's order to ban social media platforms but gradually turned into an anti-corruption movement. Protestors took to streets and resorted to vandalism and arson. Houses of several leaders were damaged.

Kathmandu:

With the orders of partial relaxation on curfew in violence-hit Nepal, the Supreme Court and banks in Kathmandu are set to reopen, with commercial activities slowly gaining pace on Thursday. Nepal’s top court, which sustained extensive damage during ongoing protests, is set to open on Sunday.

The decision to reopen was made during an emergency full bench meeting on Thursday, PTI reported citing Chief Justice Prakash Man Singh Raut. Raut also mentioned that many important court documents were destroyed beyond recovery during the unrest.

Gen Z protests in Nepal

Nepal is reeling under severe protests by Gen Z. The unrest initially began with the government's order to ban social media platforms but gradually turned into an anti-corruption movement. Protestors took to streets and resorted to vandalism and arson. Houses of several leaders were damaged.

As the Army has taken control, the situation seems to have been improving.

Nepal Rastra Bank, the country's central bank, has directed all commercial banks to operate from 10 am to 2 pm. Following this instruction, some banks began offering services until 2 pm starting Thursday. A few offices also partially resumed operations on the same day.

People make beeline to markets amid relaxation in curfew

Meanwhile, a noticeable crowd was seen in key marketplaces of Kathmandu—such as Ashon, Indrachowk, and Maru—on Thursday evening between 5 and 7 pm, during the curfew relaxation hours. People were out shopping in preparation for the upcoming Hindu festival, Vijaya Dashami.

However, public transport services that were halted from Monday afternoon, citing security reasons, are yet to resume.

Nepal Army announces relaxation in curfew

The Nepal Army has released a revised schedule for curfew and restrictive orders for Friday. According to the notice, the curfew will be in effect until 7 am on Friday. After that, restrictive orders will apply from 11 am to 5 pm. The curfew will then resume from 7 pm and continue until 6 a.m. the following day.

The public will be allowed to move freely during two specific time windows: from 6 am to 11 am and again from 5 pm to 7 pm.

Meanwhile, officials have confirmed that the death toll from two days of violent protests, which began on Monday, has risen to 34.