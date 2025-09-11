Nepal protests: Factions emerge among Gen-Z protesters over interim PM, rivals clash at Army HQ Nepal Gen-Z protesters backing Balen Shah and Sushila Karki clashed in a heated scuffle outside the Army headquarters.

Kathmandu:

Tensions flared for the second straight day outside the Nepali Army headquarters in Bhadrakali as Gen Z protesters remained divided over the choice of an interim leader. On Thursday afternoon, rival groups backing former chief justice Sushila Karki and Kathmandu mayor Balen Shah clashed outside the Army complex, arguing bitterly over who should head the interim government.

The same protesters, who have been demanding sweeping political change after weeks of unrest, were again seen debating intensely over leadership on Wednesday evening at the same site. Frustration over corruption, nepotism and unemployment had already fuelled anger, while a social media ban earlier this week triggered violent demonstrations. Army officials had urged protesters to return with a consensus candidate the following morning.

Factions clash outside Nepal Army HQ

Khabarhub, the first to report the development, shared a photo showing one protester punching another outside the Army compound. News18 could not independently verify the image. According to Khabarhub, the clashes began when youths raised slogans against Sushila Karki as interim prime minister. Soon, her supporters and those backing Balen Shah came to blows, while a smaller group aligned with Dharan mayor Harka Sampang joined in. What started as sloganeering quickly escalated into fistfights and gang-style brawls, leaving army personnel struggling to control the scene.

Army holds talks with protesters

Earlier, a military spokesperson told AFP that army chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel had held discussions on Wednesday with key figures and “representatives of Gen Z", the loosely defined protest movement that has shaken Nepal’s political establishment.

The demonstrations, which began on Monday in Kathmandu against the social media ban and long-running corruption, have already left at least 19 people dead in a violent crackdown. By Tuesday, unrest had spread nationwide, with government offices, a major hotel and other buildings set ablaze. In the chaos, more than 13,500 prisoners escaped from jails across the country.