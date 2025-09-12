Nepal President Paudel likely to appoint Karki as first female prime minister today: Reports Nepal protests: President Ramchandra Paudel is currently holding consultations with various political leaders as well as constitutional experts to find a way out of the current political impasse.

Kathmandu:

Amid a volatile situation in Nepal, President Ramchandra Paudel is expected to appoint Sushila Karki as the first female prime minister of the country on Friday, news agency PTI reported.

Talks among various stakeholders, including representatives of the Gen Z group -- which spearheaded the anti-government protests -- the Army chief, and, ended inconclusively at Thursday midnight.

However, the youth-led Gen Z group proposed Karki's name for the post of new prime minister, multiple sources told PTI.

President Paudel holds consultations with political leaders

Amid these developments, President Ramchandra Paudel is currently holding consultations with various political leaders as well as constitutional experts to find a way out of the current political impasse.

Two options were considered for forming the new government such as dissolving Parliament or retaining it. However, the agitating group has agreed to seek a solution within the constitutional framework.

Overnight curfew has been relaxed in Kathmandu

Meanwhile, the overnight curfew has been relaxed for four hours from 7 am to 11 am to allow people time to ease into daily life.

Restrictive orders will be in place across the country from 11 am to 5 pm, followed by a two-hour window before curfew resumes from 7 pm to 6 am the next day.

KP Sharma Oli resigned as Prime Minister on Tuesday shortly after hundreds of agitators entered his office demanding his resignation for the death of at least 19 people in police action during Monday's protests over corruption and a social media ban. The ban on social media was lifted Monday night.

President Paudel has accepted Oli's resignation but stated that the cabinet led by him will continue to run the government until a new Council of Ministers is formed. According to the Ministry of Health, the number of people killed so far during the protests held on Monday and Tuesday has risen to 34.

Former chief justice Sushila Karki, Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah, former CEO of Nepal Electricity Authority Kulman Ghising and Mayor of Dharan Harka Sampang were among those being considered by the protesting Gen Z group to lead the government.

15,000 inmates flee from more than 25 prisons

After the violence began on Monday, over 15,000 inmates have fled from more than 25 prisons, according to media reports.

The army, which has taken control of security, extended prohibitory orders in three districts of Kathmandu Valley while allowing public movement during specific windows, as the Himalayan nation gradually returned to normalcy. The curfew will remain till 6 am Friday, and then restrictive orders will be in place from 11 am to 5 pm.

Nepal protests: Death toll rises to 34

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health said that 34 people have died so far during the protests held on Monday and Tuesday. According to the ministry, 1,338 individuals are receiving treatment at hospitals across the country, while 949 have already been discharged.

Three inmates were killed and 13 others injured on Thursday during clashes with security personnel at the Ramechhap district prison in Madhesh province, officials said.

