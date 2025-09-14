Nepal: Chaos erupts at Sudan Gurung's press conference after supporter assaults journalist | Video Sudan Gurung’s press conference in Kathmandu turned chaotic after his supporter assaulted a journalist, leading to a violent backlash and calls for Gurung’s apology amid ongoing nationwide protests.

New Delhi:

A press conference held on Sunday by Sudan Gurung, a prominent youth leader and president of Hami Nepal, descended into chaos after one of his supporters physically assaulted a journalist at the Reporters Club in Kathmandu. The incident occurred amid a week of deadly protests and growing unrest across Nepal.

According to eyewitnesses, a supporter of Gurung, wearing a red shirt, pushed a Nepali journalist, causing him to fall to the ground. In response, several journalists retaliated by chasing and beating the supporter. Video footage of the incident has gone viral, showing journalists grabbing the man by the hair and attacking him as chaos erupted inside the venue.

Gurung's shocking statement sparks outrage

Amid the disorder, Sudan Gurung made a provocative and threatening statement: "Until there is a change in this country, I will keep hitting like this. I will not spare anyone. I swear on God, I won’t spare anyone.”

Journalists condemned Gurung’s remarks as a threat to press freedom and demanded a public apology. To prevent further violence, Gurung’s supporters quickly surrounded him and escorted him away, cutting the press conference short.

Tense exchange before violence

Before the assault, tensions were high as a critical attendee challenged Gurung’s claim of political progress: "Is this change worth 51 deaths and a six-month interim government? You dissolved the House—what did it achieve?”

Gurung replied, “We didn’t start the fire—we ended it. If the same leaders return, we will protest again. We won’t let them leave their homes.”

Week of violent protests

The press meet followed a week of nationwide protests where over 72 people were killed and more than 1,300 were injured. Triggered by a revoked social media ban and corruption allegations, the protests largely involve youth activists under the “Gen Z” banner.

Who is Sudan Gurung?

At 36, Gurung leads Hami Nepal, a youth-driven NGO. Though not Gen Z himself, he is a central figure in the protest movement, aiming to influence governance reforms without joining the cabinet.

Calls for apology and accountability

Journalist groups condemned the assault and threats, demanding Gurung apologise and authorities protect press freedom amid ongoing political turmoil.