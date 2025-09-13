Nepal Gen-Z protest: Curfew lifted in Kathmandu, elections to be held before March 5 next year Curfew and prohibitory orders in Kathmandu were lifted by the Nepal Army early Saturday following the formation of an interim government. The elections are scheduled to be held before March 5, 2026.

New Delhi:

The Nepal Army lifted the curfew and prohibitory orders in Kathmandu on Saturday morning at 5:00 AM. The restrictions had been imposed amid political instability, but following the formation of an interim government, the military has withdrawn the curfew. However, army presence is expected to remain on the streets for a few more days as a precautionary measure.

With no curfews or movement restrictions in place on Saturday, according to a Nepal Army spokesperson, daily life began to resume. Shops, markets, and malls reopened after being shuttered for days, and vehicles started reappearing on the roads. Cleanup operations were underway across multiple sites, including several government buildings that had been set ablaze or vandalized during the unrest.

Oli’s resignation on Tuesday came just hours after demonstrators stormed his office, holding him responsible for the deaths of at least 19 protesters during Monday’s violent crackdown. That same night, the government lifted the social media ban that had been at the center of public outrage.

General election before March 5, 2026

The interim government has announced that general elections will be held before March 5, 2026. The announcement follows internal political negotiations aimed at restoring stability and public confidence.

India’s envoy first to meet new interim PM Sushila Karki

Soon after the swearing-in ceremony at the Presidential Palace (Sheetal Niwas), Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, became the first foreign diplomat to meet newly appointed interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki. During the meeting, Ambassador Srivastava conveyed congratulatory messages from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and assured her of India’s full support in helping Nepal navigate this transitional period.

(Image Source : X)India and Nepal

Prime Minister Karki, in response, expressed gratitude for India’s support and said Nepal looks forward to strong cooperation with its closest neighbor. She emphasized her trust that India will, as always, act in the best interests of the people of Nepal.

Nepal Gen-Z protests

According to the latest figures released by Nepal Police, at least 51 people, including one Indian citizen, were killed during the youth-led “Gen Z” protests that erupted earlier in the week. In the aftermath of Oli’s departure, the Nepalese Army assumed control of internal security and swiftly imposed limited movement orders across Kathmandu Valley and other regions, permitting public activity during designated hours.