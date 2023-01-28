Nepal: All flights halted in Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport after problem in systems

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Nepal: All flights have been halted at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu following a problem in the systems, Airport officials have informed.

Earlier this month, Nepal witnessed one of its worst aircraft crash in history after 72 were killed including 5 Indians after a Yeti Airlines flight crashed between the old and new airport in Pokhara city minutes before its landing. The incident happened on January 15.

The Yeti Airlines flight 691, after taking off from Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport, crashed on the bank of the Seti River between the old airport and the new airport in the resort city of Pokhara.

Fifty-three Nepalese passengers and 15 foreign nationals, including five Indians, and four crew members were on board the plane when it crashed.

