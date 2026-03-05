Nepal elections 2026: Who are the key players and why is India interested? | Explained

Kathmandu:

Amid tight security, Nepalese on Thursday started to reach polling booths to cast their vote in crucial general elections, the first since a violent Gen Z-led protest that toppled the K P Sharma Oli-led government last year. More than 18.9 million eligible Nepalese will be exercising their franchise to elect the 275-member House of Representatives from among the 3,406 candidates vying for 165 seats under direct voting, and 3,135 candidates vying for 110 seats through proportionate voting.

Voting started at 7 am and will conclude at 5 pm

The voting started at 7 am and will conclude at 5 pm. The counting will start immediately after the ballot boxes are collected. Addressing a press meet on the eve of the polls, Acting Election Commissioner Ram Prasad Bhandari on Wednesday had said that all preparations for the election had been completed and urged voters to participate actively and enthusiastically in the democratic exercise.

Nepal elections 2026: Who are the key players

As per the Election Commission, 3,406 candidates are contesting under the direct voting system, and 3,135 candidates are vying for seats under proportional representation. It should be noted that Nepal’s political landscape sharply divided between established parties and emerging parties aligned with the reform agenda.

The Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist), led by KP Sharma Oli, and the Nepali Communist Party led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ are the traditional forces. And Prachanda’s party claims to have addressed the concerns raised by Gen Z protesters, it has not transferred leadership to younger leaders.

On the other hand, Rastriya Swotantra Party (RSP), led by Ravi Lamichhane with senior leader Balendra Shah, and the reformed Nepali Congress under Gagan Thapa have publicly voiced support for the issues raised by the youth movement.

Other emerging players in the election are the Ujyalo Nepal Party led by Kulman Ghising and the Shram Shakti Party led by former Dharan Mayor Harka Sampang, though their influence remains limited to certain regions.

Who are the Prime Ministerial faces?

For the Nepal elections, the Rastriya Swotantra Party has projected 35-year-old former Kathmandu Mayor Balen as its prime ministerial candidate. The Nepali Congress has put forward 49-year-old Gagan Thapa, while CPN-UML has named 75-year-old K P Sharma Oli as its prime ministerial face for the Panel’s top post.

Nepal elections 2026: Why is India interested?

India's interest in the March 5, 2026, Nepal General Elections is driven by its role as a critical buffer state and the potential for a major shift in regional influence. Following the September 2025 "Gen Z" uprising that toppled the government of KP Sharma Oli, India is closely watching to see if a more stable, pro-India administration emerges. The shared open border and "Roti-Beti" (bread and daughter) relationship make Nepal’s domestic politics a domestic issue for India.

