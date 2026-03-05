Nepal Elections 2026: What's at stake for India-Nepal trade and transit routes | Explained

Kathmandu:

Nepal is set to go to the polls on Thursday (March 5) in a high-stakes general election that could reshape the Himalayan nation's political balance and redefine its diplomatic alignments. With coalition instability, leadership contestations and growing geopolitical pressures, the upcoming vote will determine not only Nepal's internal governance trajectory but also the future of its economic ties and strategic connectivity with India through vital trade and transit routes.

India is Nepal's largest trade partner and the primary gateway for its imports and exports. The political outcome in Kathmandu will directly impact the stability of trade rules, customs facilitation and broader cross-border cooperation. Almost all of Nepal's third-country trade passes through Indian ports and routes, which makes policy continuity crucial for business communities on both sides.

Experts believe any shift in government priorities, especially if influenced by rising nationalist narratives, could trigger reviews of current understandings on freight movement, rail connectivity and energy trade. For India, a friendly and predictable administration in Nepal ensures smooth operation of existing transit agreements and supports long-term projects centred around roads, rail lines and inland waterways.

Stakes for transit routes linking both countries

Transit routes connecting the two nations are critical, especially the corridors that link Nepal to Kolkata and Haldia ports through India. These facilitate fuel, food supplies, manufactured goods and industrial raw materials. New administrations in Nepal traditionally reassess bilateral transit provisions, and this election is likely to push debates around tariff rationalisation, digital customs systems and expanded rail connectivity.

The outcome could also influence the operational pace of the Jogbani Biratnagar line, the Jayanagar Bardibas railway and the integrated check posts at Birgunj and Bhairahawa. People privy to the matter say that India is keen on maintaining momentum in these corridors to ensure reliable cargo flow and uninterrupted logistics for Nepal-bound consignments.

China factor and the geopolitical weight on trade routes

The election will also test Nepal's tilt between its two giant neighbours. A government inclined towards stronger proximity with China could accelerate Beijing-backed infrastructure and potentially reduce Kathmandu's dependence on Indian routes. This would concern New Delhi, as any diversion of transit reliance may diminish India's longstanding economic leverage.

However, analysts note that despite expanding Chinese road networks to the Himalayas, the Himalaya crossings remain difficult due to terrain and weather limitations. This keeps India's lowland routes economically superior. Notably, a stable and India-friendly government in Kathmandu would prefer to keep these routes prioritised due to cost efficiency.

Energy trade and connectivity projects at a turning point

The election is set to influence ongoing energy trade negotiations, particularly the long-term power export agreements that Nepal has been pushing. India has emerged as the biggest buyer of Nepal's hydropower surplus and any political reshuffle will impact the speed of project clearances, transmission line cooperation and private sector investment.

Programmes like the cross-border transmission lines, the Arun projects and technical upgrades in electricity flow management are being watched closely by stakeholders. Policy clarity after the election will shape the next decade of India-Nepal energy interdependence.

Implications for border infrastructure and security coordination

Political stability in Kathmandu ensures smoother collaboration on border infrastructure, including bridges, highways and modernised customs facilities. The election outcome will decide how aggressively Nepal pursues the upgrading of border checkpoints and how closely agencies on both sides coordinate on security-related logistics.

India is also looking for stronger cooperation to prevent disruptions such as past blockages, which severely impacted Nepal’s supply chains. A dependable government will reduce the risk of tensions spilling into trade mobility.

What businesses and policymakers expect

Trading communities are hoping for a decisive mandate that reduces policy uncertainty. Indian exporters and Nepali importers want streamlined customs procedures and faster digitisation of cross-border freight systems. Policymakers in New Delhi are preparing for all possible configurations of Nepal's coalition politics, noting that each alliance carries a different approach towards India.

