International assistance flows into Myanmar after devastating earthquake: Here's a list of top contributors India and China are among the top contributors to Myanmar in the aftermath of the devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake. India sent two C-17 military transport aircraft, which brought in a field hospital unit, while China pledged around USD 13.8 million in emergency aid.

International assistance has been flowing into Myanmar in the aftermath of the devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake, which killed at least 1,644 and injured 3,408, while 139 people are still missing. While several countries have rushed in with their emergency supplies, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said rescue efforts have been hampered by a severe shortage of medical supplies, including trauma kits, blood bags, anaesthetics, assistive devices, essential medicine and tents to house health workers.

India launches 'Operation Brahma', sends military aircraft with assistance

After the earthquake, India was one of the first responders as it launched 'Operation Brahma' to assist Myanmar. Two Indian C-17 military transport aircraft on Saturday brought in a field hospital unit and some 120 personnel who travelled north to Mandalay to establish a 60-bed emergency treatment centre, the country's Foreign Ministry said.

India previously said it planned to send five aircraft and four ships with relief supplies, including rescue teams and medical teams.

China pledges USD 13.8 million in emergency aid

On Sunday, a convoy of 17 Chinese cargo trucks carrying critical shelter and medical supplies was expected to reach Mandalay. China said it has sent more than 135 rescue personnel and experts along with supplies like medical kits, generators, earthquake detectors and drones while pledging around USD 13.8 million in emergency aid.

Russia sends medical team to assist relief measures in Myanmar

Russia's Emergencies Ministry said it had flown in 120 rescuers and supplies to Yangon, Myanmar's second-largest city, and Russia's Health Ministry said Moscow had sent a medical team that includes specialists in infectious diseases, resuscitation, traumatology and psychology, as well as search and rescue teams with canine units and devices that can search in rubble with depths as much as 4.5 metres (14.7 feet).

The European Commission said Friday it would release 2.5 million euros (USD 2.7 million) in initial emergency assistance to assist with earthquake relief, bringing the European Union's total humanitarian aid for Myanmar to more than 35 million euros (USD 37.8 million) this year.

Trump assures American help to Myanmar

President Donald Trump said Friday the US would help with the response, but some experts were concerned about the promised effort given his administration's deep cuts in foreign assistance.

New Zealand's Foreign Minister Winston Peters said in a post on X that his government would support relief efforts “via the International Red Cross Movement”.

Malaysia's foreign ministry said the country would send 50 personnel to help identify and provide aid to the worst-hit areas. South Korea said it will provide USD 2 million in humanitarian aid through international organisations.

(With inputs from AP)

Also Read | What is Operation Brahma and why India chose this name for Myanmar earthquake response? Here's what MEA says