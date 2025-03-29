What is Operation Brahma and why India chose this name for Myanmar earthquake response? Here's what MEA says The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson said that India has been the first responder whenever any calamity strikes any neighbouring country. He underscored India's role when Cyclone Yagi struck Myanmar. At that time also, India had launched an operation.

Operation Brahma: In the wake of the devastating earthquake in Myanmar, which killed more than a thousand people and destroyed several structures in the country, India launched 'Operation Brahma' on Saturday to help the neighbouring country in the aftermath of the disaster. Under Operation Brahma, an aircraft carrying 15 tonnes of relief material took off at around 3 am from Hindon Air Force Base. It reached Yangon at around 8 am IST. The Indian ambassador in Myanmar, who was present to receive the relief material, handed it over to the Chief Minister of Yangon, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday.

The first aircraft will be followed by a couple of aircraft carrying search and rescue personnel and equipment, along with canines, which left for Myanmar, the MEA added.

Why was it named 'Operation Brahma'?

Regarding the name of the earthquake response measure as 'Operation Brahma', the MEA said that Brahma is a god of creation, at a time when we are extending a helping hand to the Government of Myanmar and to the people of Myanmar to rebuild their country in the wake of the devastation.

Besides the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) being sent via aircraft, a field hospital with 118 members from Agra is expected to leave later on Saturday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Personnel of the federal disaster contingency force are being deployed under Operation Brahma, with quake rescue equipment such as strong concrete cutters, drill machines, hammers, plasma cutting machines, etc., to provide succour to the neighbouring country.

Next 24-48 hours to be 'very crucial': MEA

Commandant PK Tiwary of the 8th NDRF battalion based in Ghaziabad near Delhi is leading the Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) team.

NDRF Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Mohsen Shahedi told reporters during a press conference organised by the external affairs ministry that the next 24-48 hours were "very crucial" for the force to get "gainfully engaged" and for their "active involvement" on the ground.

(With PTI inputs)

