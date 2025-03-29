PM Modi speaks to Myanmar Junta chief after devastating earthquake: 'India stands in solidarity' India has launched Operation Brahma, under which New Delhi has extended its support to Myanmar in the aftermath of a devastating earthquake. Myanmar on Friday was rocked by violent tremors, which killed at least a thousand people and destroyed several structures in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his deep condolences following the devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake that rocked Myanmar earlier. PM Modi spoke to Myanmar Junta chief General Min Aung Hlaing and assured that India stands in solidarity with the people of Myanmar in this difficult hour. The PM also said that India has launched Operation Brahma, as New Delhi has sent disaster relief material and humanitarian assistance to the neighbouring country. Additionally, search and rescue teams are also being expeditiously dispatched to the affected areas under the operation.

Here's what PM Modi said

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Spoke with Senior General H.E. Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar. Conveyed our deep condolences at the loss of lives in the devastating earthquake. As a close friend and neighbour, India stands in solidarity with the people of Myanmar in this difficult hour. Disaster relief material, humanitarian assistance, and search & rescue teams are being expeditiously dispatched to the affected areas as part of Operation Brahma."

India has sent an NDRF contingent to Myanmar

India has sent a contingent of 80 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel for relief and rescue works in earthquake-hit Myanmar, officials here said Saturday.

The personnel of the federal disaster contingency force are being deployed under 'Operation Brahma' with quake rescue equipment like strong concrete cutters, drill machines, hammers etc., to provide succour to the neighbouring country.

"A team of 80 NDRF personnel are being airlifted to Myanmar onboard two IAF sorties from Hindon in Ghaziabad. The teams are expected to reach by Saturday evening," an official told PTI.

Commandant P K Tiwary of the 8th NDRF battalion based in Ghaziabad near Delhi will lead the USAR (Urban Search And Rescue) team.

The team is also taking along rescue dogs for the collapsed structure search and rescue operation being undertaken as per International Search and Rescue Advisory Group (INSARAG) norms, the official said.

Myanmar and neighbouring Thailand were rocked by high-intensity earthquake on Friday, destroying buildings, bridges and other structures. At least 1,002 people were reportedly killed in Myanmar.

(With PTI inputs)

