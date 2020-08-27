Image Source : INSTAGRAM 'Mr.Skull Face': Man gets his ears removed, spends Rs 5.8 lakhs on 17 body modifications

In a shocking incident, a man has undergone body modification surgery to remove his ears. The 39-year-old man, who belongs from Finsterwaldein, Germany has spent nearly Rs. 5.8 lakhs in making changes to his body. The man is known as Mr. Skull Face has undergone several procedures for changes on his forehead, back of the hand and tongue.

In 2019, he went for ear removal and kept the remainder of his surgery in a jar, as reported by Times Now.

“My transformation has influenced my life, but I don't care. I should be accepted as a person, and above all because of my inner values. My appearance has had a huge impact on my chances of getting a job because a lot of companies are still very conservative and prefer to go with the flow,” he was quoted by LadBible.

Sandro says he does not care much about the criticism that comes his way but admits that he has often been rejected from jobs because of his appearance. He adds that his strange looks scare most people, but there are a few who find it interesting.

"Negative comments go in one side and out the other. It has strengthened my self-confidence above all," said Sandro.

Now, he is planning to have the tip of his nose removed.

