'Mojtaba Khamenei not in Iran,' claims Saudi outlet citing Israeli source

Tehran:

An Israeli security source on Sunday claimed that Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei "is not in Iran," according to a report by Saudi news outlet Al-Hadath. The report did not specify his current location or provide evidence to support the claim.

Khamenei assumed the role of Iran's Supreme Leader after his father, Ali Khamenei, was killed in joint US-Israeli military strikes on February 28. Since taking office, he has not made any public appearances and has communicated exclusively through written statements since taking office.

US does not want Israel to participate in retaliatory strikes against Iran

According to the source cited by al-Hadath, Khamenei's official messages are authored by the newly appointed Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) chief Ahmad Vahidi alongside other high-ranking members of the IRGC. "Iran's internal divisions are deep and threaten the existence of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps," the Israeli security source was quoted as saying.

Furthermore, the Israeli source stated that the United States does not want Israel to participate in retaliatory strikes against Iran, even in the event that Tehran launches an attack on Israeli territory.

These severe internal fractures are concurrently playing out on the streets of Tehran.

Khamenei vows 'unforgettable lessons'

Earlier, Khamenei warned that the United States would face "unforgettable lessons" if it continued attacking the Islamic Republic, while also describing US President Donald Trump's signature as "worthless and invalid".

The remarks, attributed to Khamenei and broadcast on Iranian state television, came hours after an Iranian negotiator announced Tehran was stepping back from the interim deal that had been aimed at laying the groundwork for a permanent end to hostilities.

Khamenei also warned that Iran and its regional allies, collectively known as the "Axis of Resistance", would respond to continued US military action, signalling the possibility of a broader regional confrontation.

As conflict escalates to new strikes and threats, fighting around the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz has intensified, with both sides increasingly focusing on control of the waterway through which nearly one-fifth of the world's crude oil is transported, raising concerns over global energy supplies and the risk of a prolonged conflict.

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