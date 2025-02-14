PM Modi-Trump meeting: From F-35 stealth fighter jets to Javelin missiles, list of major defence announcements

Follow us on Image Source : AP President Donald Trump and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a news conference in the East Room of the White House.

In a significant boost to India-US strategic ties, President Donald Trump announced plans to increase military sales to India by billions of dollars and pave the way for supplying F-35 stealth fighter jets. The announcement came after wide-ranging talks between Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House.

“Starting this year, we will be increasing military sales to India by many billions of dollars,” Trump stated at a joint press conference. “We are also paving the way to ultimately provide India with F-35 stealth fighters.”

A new defense cooperation framework for the next decade is set to be finalised, reflecting deeper collaboration across key military sectors.

The United States and India have outlined a comprehensive plan to deepen defense cooperation, with President Donald Trump confirming an expansion of military sales and co-production to bolster interoperability between the two nations.

Following high-level discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Trump announced key agreements aimed at enhancing India’s defense capabilities, including:

Increased defense sales and co-production efforts to strengthen India’s defense industrial base.

Procurement of six additional P-8I maritime surveillance aircraft, with sale terms finalized.

Javelin and Stryker combat systems to be pursued under new procurement agreements.

Review of International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) to ease technology transfers, streamline defense trade, and facilitate in-country maintenance and overhaul of US-provided defense systems.

Opening negotiations for a Reciprocal Defense Procurement (RDP) agreement, expected to be finalized in 2025.

Accelerated defense technology cooperation across key areas, including space, air defense, missile systems, maritime security, and undersea warfare.

Policy review on the release of fifth-generation fighter jets and undersea systems to India, signaling a potential shift in US defense exports.

Launch of the Autonomous Systems Industry Alliance (ASIA) to scale industry partnerships and expand production in the Indo-Pacific region.

With these agreements, the Modi-Trump meeting has laid the groundwork for a stronger strategic partnership, reinforcing defense collaboration and setting new benchmarks for trade and investment between the two nations.

Also read | President Trump pulls chair for PM Modi at White House meeting | VIDEO