Mexico: ​Fatal collision of two private planes kills five, including child

Five people, including a child, died in a fatal collision of two private planes in the Mexican northern state of Durango, state authorities said.

The crash occurred on a small dirt airstrip in the town of La Galancita, in western Durango on Monday (September 25) morning.

According to the state's Security Secretariat, both planes were Cessna light aircraft and collided while one was taking off and the other was landing, leading to fire in both.

“All five passengers were killed in the accident,” the state agency said.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the cause behind the fatal collision.

(With AP inputs)

