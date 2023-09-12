Russian plane with over 160 people aboard makes emergency landing in Siberia

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS The Russian plane made an emergency landing in Siberia on Tuesday

A Russian Ural Airlines plane with 161 people abroad made an emergency landing in Siberia's Novosibirsk region on Tuesday for technical reasons, reported TASS News agency. No persons were injured in the procedure.

The decision for the emergency landing was made by the airplane crew. According to Russia's Federal Agency for Air Transport, 159 passengers and six crew members were onboard. The passengers were accommodated at a nearby population centre.

Videos on social media showed passengers standing outside the plane

"The Airbus A320 aircraft, flight U6-1383 en route from Sochi to Omsk, has performed an emergency off-airport landing. The landing was successful. There were 161 passengers onboard, no one was hurt," said Ural Airlines in a post on its Telegram channel.

Notably, Russian aircraft are facing technical issues due to sanctions imposed on Moscow over the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. As per reports, an investigation is underway into the matter.

ALSO READ | Singapore: Air China plane makes emergency landing after its engine catches fire, nine injured | VIDEO

Latest World News