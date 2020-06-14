World to end next Sunday? Mayan calendar which prophesied doomsday in 2012 suggests

Image Source : PIXABAY Mayan Pre-columbian art

If coronavirus pandemic, a series of cyclones and earthquakes was not enough for you, here is a theory that predicts the end of the world next week. Remember the Mayan calendar? The one which predicted the end of the world on 21 December 2012. Well, a theory doing rounds claims that the calendar was read wrongly the first time and the real doomsday is actually on the next Sunday, June 21 2020.

“Following the Julian Calendar, we are technically in 2012… The number of days lost in a year due to the shift into Gregorian Calendar is 11 days… For 268 years using the Gregorian Calendar (1752-2020) times 11 days = 2,948 days. 2,948 days / 365 days (per year) = 8 years,” scientist Paolo Tagaloguin tweeted last week according to the Sun.

A great deal was made out of the first prediction made of the end of the world in December 2012. Hordes of people arrived at the Mayan sites in Mexico and Guatemala. Much to their disappointment, nothing happened.

Eight years later, the same theories are back.

Whether the world will end on June 21 or not, only time will tell.

