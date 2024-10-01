BREAKING: Mass shooting takes place in Israel's Tel Aviv, several people feared killed: Report

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Israeli policemen take cover during an air raid siren amid Israel's conflict with Hezbollah

Jerusalem: Israeli police said on Tuesday there was a suspected "terror" shooting in Tel Aviv on the border with Jaffa with a number of casualties. Israel media reported at least four people were seriously injured.

According to The Times of Israel, the incident took place on Jerusalem Street in the city next to a light rail train station. Police say the shooting in Jaffa is a suspected terror attack. Medics say there are several casualties in the apparent attack.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service says it is treating several people who were in the shooting attack in Jaffa, including some who are unconscious. Initial reports in Israeli media indicate that there were at least two gunmen in the attack and that there are at least 10 wounded, including two in critical condition.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.