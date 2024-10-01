BREAKING: Iran begins missile attack on Israel, says Army as conflict escalates in Middle East

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Representational Image

Jerusalem: The Israeli Army on Tuesday said Iran has fired missiles on Israel, hours after the US warned of an 'imminent attack' days after a series of attacks by Israel that killed more than 1,000 people in Lebanon and senior leadership of Hezbollah militant group, including its head Hassan Nasrallah.

Residents were ordered to shelter in place and remain close to bomb shelters before the arrival of Iranian missiles. Israel's Air Forces have claimed to have shot down several of the missiles fired by Tehran as it marked yet another escalation of the conflict in the region that raised the prospects of an all-out war.

A US official warned of “severe consequences” should Iran launch a ballistic missile against Israel. US ships and aircraft are positioned in the region to assist Israel in the event of an attack from Iran, which a second official said could happen tonight. Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence.

Israeli military spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari also warned of consequences if Iran fired missiles into Israel. Iran's state media has not suggested an attack is imminent, and Iranian officials could not be immediately reached for comment. White House officials did not immediately offer any evidence backing the intelligence finding.

This is a breaking story. More details to be added.