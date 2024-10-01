India issues advisory for Indian nationals in Israel as it braces for possible attack from Iran

Follow us on Image Source : AP Israeli army tanks

Jerusalem: As tensions escalate between Israel and Hezbollah, India has issued a safety advisory urging Indian nationals to stay vigilant and adhere to the safety protocols as advised by the local authorities. This came as Israel is on high alert over a possible attack from Iran, Hezbollah's chief backer after the former began ground raids in Lebanon following a series of deadly strikes.

"In view of the prevailing situaton in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to stay vigilant and adhere to the safety protocols as advised by the local authorities. Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel within the country and stay close to safety shelters. The Embassy is closely monitoring the situation and remains in regular touch with the Israeli authorities to ensure the safety of all our nationals," said the Indian embassy in Israel.

US official warns Iran against ballistic missile attack on Israel

A senior US administration official on Tuesday warned that Iran is preparing an 'imminent' ballistic missile attack on Israel over the escalating conflict with the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group. The official warned of "severe consequences" should Iran carry out such an attack.

The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the matter, told the Associated Press that the US is actively supporting Israeli defensive preparations. This comes after the Israeli military on Tuesday warned people to evacuate nearly two dozen Lebanese border communities hours after announcing what it said were limited ground operations against Hezbollah. "A direct military attack from Iran against Israel will carry severe consequences for Iran," the official said.

Israeli military spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari also warned of consequences if Iran fired missiles into Israel. However, Iran's state media has not suggested any attack is imminent. According to several reports, Iran had said it would not deploy any forces to Lebanon or Gaza to confront Israel, saying the Lebanese and Palestinian fighters had the strength and capability against Israeli aggression. White House officials did not immediately offer any evidence backing its intelligence finding.

Iran already launched an unprecedented direct attack on Israel in April, but few of the Iranian projectiles reached their targets. Many were shot down by a US-led coalition, while others apparently failed at launch or crashed while in flight. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had earlier spoken about "large challenges" while fighting an Iranian axis.

What is happening in Israel and Lebanon?

As tensions run high, Hezbollah said it fired missiles at the headquarters of Israel's Mossad intelligence agency and at a military intelligence unit on the outskirts of Tel Aviv on Tuesday, causing the Israeli military to announce new restrictions on public gatherings and closed beaches in several areas, including Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

In a video, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) showed a Fadi-4 missile fired by Hezbollah at Israel fell directly in Kfar Qassem, an Arab village in central Israel, saying, "Hezbollah doesn’t care who, or how. They only care about harming Israelis." Hezbollah has officially denied reports that Israeli troops have entered Lebanese territory as part of their ground invasion.

In its first statement since Israel announced the start of ground operations, Hezbollah spokesman Mohammed Afifi said reports that Israeli forces had entered Lebanon were “false claims”. He said Hezbollah fighters are ready “to have a direct confrontation with enemy forces that dare to or try to enter Lebanon to inflict casualties among them”.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military on Tuesday ordered the evacuation of nearly two dozen Lebanese border communities. The evacuation order, posted by the Israeli military's Arabic spokesman on the social media platform X, specified around two dozen communities in southern Lebanon and ordered people to evacuate north of the Awali River, some 60 km from the border.