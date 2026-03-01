Gunfire erupts at Ohio music event, multiple people shot: Reports

New Delhi:

A mass shooting at the Riverfront Live music venue in Cincinnati, Ohio, has left at least 13 people injured, according to emerging reports from local authorities. The incident took place at the venue located on Kellogg Avenue, prompting a large emergency response late into the night.

Officials confirmed that no fatalities have been reported so far, though several victims sustained gunshot injuries. Some individuals reportedly transported themselves to nearby hospitals before emergency responders arrived, adding to early confusion over the total number of victims.

Police recovered a firearm at the scene and launched an active investigation. Authorities have not yet released information about suspects or a possible motive. The situation remains a developing story, with updates expected as investigators continue gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses.

