US mass shooting: Four killed, over 20 injured at South Carolina bar; probe launched Bar owner Willie Turral said the bar was crowded during a special event for alumni of Battery Creek High School. He recalled that everyone was enjoying themselves until gunshots suddenly rang out.

North Charleston (South Carolina) :

As many as four persons were killed in a mass shooting at a popular bar on St Helena Island, home to the largest Gullah community on South Carolina’s coast. The incident happened early on October 12 at Willie’s Bar and Grill, located at 7 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Drive.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived to find a large crowd and several people suffering from gunshot wounds. At least 20 people were injured in the incident.

Bar owner Willie Turral, cited by AP, said that panic and chaos followed the gunfire, which appeared to have started outside the bar.

Chaos erupts during special event

The sheriff’s office reported that hundreds of people had gathered at the venue when the shooting took place.

“Upon arriving at the scene deputies made contact with a large crowd of people, several of which were suffering from gunshot wounds. It was learned that hundreds of people were at the location when the shooting occurred. Multiple victims and witnesses ran to the nearby businesses and properties seeking shelter from the gun shots,” the statement read.

Investigation underway

The Sheriff’s Office said an investigation was launched into the incident.

“The circumstances of this incident are still under investigation. At this time, we know that at least 20 people were injured. 4 were transported to area hospitals in critical conditions and 4 victims were pronounced deceased at the scene. Names of victims will not be released at this time,” it added.

Turral said the bar was crowded during a special event for alumni of Battery Creek High School. He recalled that everyone was enjoying themselves until gunshots suddenly rang out.

“It was frightening from inside. People didn’t know what was happening outside. They were trying to get to safety,” he said.

Authorities urge public to come forward

Anyone with details regarding the incident is encouraged to reach out to Investigator Master Sergeant Duncan by calling 843-255-3418. Additionally, the Sheriff's Office has urged community members to report any suspicious or criminal behavior by contacting the non-emergency dispatch line at 843-524-2777.